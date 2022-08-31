Sylvania residents recover from Monday night storm damage

A falling tree in Sylvania took powerlines down with it. Some customers will be without power until Wednesday night.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Following Monday's severe thunderstorms that saw two people die, several neighborhoods are still cleaning up from the aftermath.

JT Tree Service and Removal owner John Berry is unsure how long it will take before neighborhoods recovering from the storms begin to see their power restored, among other things lost.

"It could take a week," he said. "It could take a month. It all depends on how fast everybody moves and works together on this project."

Berry said the scenes of destruction are a "nightmare."

"A lot of trees down, powerlines everywhere ... it's pretty bad out here," he said.

In Sylvania, a falling tree took powerlines down with it, leaving most of the surrounding area in the dark.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought we got hit with a tornado," Sylvania resident Steve Tobis said. "It was devastating."

The estimated damage is around $15,000, but Tobis said insurance will, thankfully, cover it.

"It's unbelievable how much it is," he said. "I can't believe the cost involved, and the work that has to be done now due to the storm."

Berry said even though the storm is over, the danger isn't. Powerlines still pose a safety hazard to residents.

A 14-year-old girl in Monroe, Michigan died after mistakenly touching a downed power line.

"People with generators, the lines could possibly back-feed and cause someone to get electrocuted out here," Berry said.

Tobis said losing power isn't ideal, but is glad nobody in his neighborhood was seriously injured.

"We're extremely lucky, so we should count our blessings that this is the worst that could happen," he said.