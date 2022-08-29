14-year-old girl electrocuted, dies in Monroe, Mich. after touching downed power lines

This is the second severe weather-related death from Monday's storms that rolled through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and died Monday night in Monroe County after coming into contact with downed power lines following severe weather.

At 7:41 p.m., Monroe Public Safety Department crews responded to the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe, Mich. There, they located the girl still in contact with the energized electrical lines, which fell due to high winds from a thunderstorm.

DTE Energy crews were contacted and disconnected the lines so crews could attend to the victim. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe Public Safety Department, "it was obvious that she had succumbed to her injuries."

The post also said the girl, whose identity has not been released, was walking with a friend in the neighborhood when the two thought they smelled a bonfire. The victim reached for what she thought was a stick, and turned out to be the charged electrical line.

Monroe police chaplains are providing support for the victim's family. The victim lived near the scene.