Perrysburg Township police looking for endangered missing 6-month-old boy

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Township Police Department is asking for help in locating an endangered missing 6 month old boy.

6-month-old Kingston Roberts was taken by his mother, 39-year-old Nina Roberts, who is not allowed to have the child. He was last seen wearing a onesie with fire engines on it. Kingston is considered missing endangered.

Kingston was with Roberts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Roberts took Kingston and their whereabouts are unknown.

She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Pontiac G6 with Ohio temporary plate L880826.