Perrysburg Township police looking for endangered missing 6-month-old boy

Kingston Roberts was last seen Feb. 1 wearing a onesie with fire engines on it. His mother, Nina Roberts, took off with Kingston and their whereabouts are unknown.
Credit: Perrysburg Township Police Department
6-month-old Kingston Roberts was last seen on Feb. 1 wearing a onesie with fire engines on it. He is considered endangered missing.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Township Police Department is asking for help in locating an endangered missing 6 month old boy.

6-month-old Kingston Roberts was taken by his mother, 39-year-old Nina Roberts, who is not allowed to have the child. He was last seen wearing a onesie with fire engines on it. Kingston is considered missing endangered. 

Kingston was with Roberts at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021. Roberts took Kingston and their whereabouts are unknown. 

Credit: Perrysburg Township Police Department
Nina Roberts, 39, took off with 6-month-old Kingston Roberts on Feb. 1, 2021. Kingston is considered missing endangered and last seen wearing a onesie with fire engines on it. Nina is not permitted to have the child.

She is believed to be driving a black 2005 Pontiac G6 with Ohio temporary plate L880826.

Credit: Perrysburg Township Police Department
Nina Roberts is believed to be driving a 2005 Pontiac G6, similar to the one pictured here, with Ohio temporary plate L880826.

You're asked to contact law enforcement if you see this vehicle, Kingston or Nina Roberts.