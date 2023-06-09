Mental Health and Recovery Services Board meeting community needs through grant, levy renewal

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties was recently awarded a $1.2 million ARPA 2 grant.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Mental health services are growing to meet a growing demand, which means a need for more funding.

It was part of $90 million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Because of these investments, more Ohioans and their families will have a better response to their behavioral health crisis needs than ever before,” OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss said in a press release announcing the round of funding.

This funding is all additional funding for the board, and executive director Mircea Handru said it will help expand services in two vital areas.

"Critical to our mobile crises response team for some of the funds, and the remainder of the funds will be in partnership with Harbor for serving children in residential treatment services," Handru said.

Handru said the fact that the board serves four counties with crossover services helped it stand out to receive this grant funding.

"It helps when you have three or four counties together to put in some money so we can develop this program," Handru said. "So, the mobile crisis response team, for example, a program that was funded through this grant, covers all four counties."

In Sandusky County, the board is preparing to campaign for the county's mental health renewal levy.

In 2019, the millage of the levy was lowered, and leaders of the board are asking voters to approve that lowered levy again.

Handru said the demand in these counties for more mental health care, specifically for children, needs to be addressed.

"A lot more mental health services in general, but especially for children, we've seen a lot of requests and referrals from the local schools," Handru said. "Our outpatient agencies are swamped as we try to get people through the door."