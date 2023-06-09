Here's how the ADHD medication is affecting students in Georgia

Several drugs, like Adderall, have been on backorder since last fall.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A shortage of drugs, often used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is putting extra stress on parents this school year.

Drugs, like Adderall, have been in short supply since last fall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA's shortage website lists four drugmakers as either having limited supplies of certain medications, or the medicines are unavailable altogether.

Tina Kimbrel has ADHD.

"I can't fathom going through the entire holidays with no meds," Kimbrel said.

It's a disorder that can be hereditary. Her son has it as well.

"I'm kind of worried now about when his next prescription's due if he's going to be able to get it because he's a freshman in college," Kimbrel said. "So, just the idea of being on his own, and being in a dorm, and living on his own for the first time."

Kimbrel said they both take Concerta. Luckily, her son's prescription has been filled for a few months via mail. However, when she tried to fill hers, it wasn't the same.

"There's no chance of getting it. It's on backorder, maybe six to eight weeks," Kimbrel said.

The FDA cites the shortages are due to manufacturing shortages and higher demand. Psychiatrist Dr. Suvrat Bhargave said the higher demand is due to more mental health resources and mental health professionals' better ability to diagnose.

"Patients that I have seen, who have been stable on their medicines for a period of time suddenly find themselves in this position where they don't have this extra tool to help them," Dr. Bhargave said.

Parents fear the lack of meds could make their child's school year more stressful.

"The symptoms can interfere with their ability to learn, to retain information, to participate in class," Dr. Bhargave said.

To help, Dr. Bhargave said to set up a family routine and a study schedule, talk to your kids about their goals, and perhaps meet with a teacher.

"In some cases, we've been able to make adjustments to what they've been on if they're able to find a certain dose in the pharmacy," Dr. Bhargave said.

And switching medications could be an option.

"You might want to talk to your healthcare provider about what medications may even have come out since the time you were on the one that you were on for these past few years," Dr. Bhargave said. "And there may be an even better option out there for you or your child."

Kimbrel said when her child was younger, she tried a new prescription and it sent him to the hospital. So, trying a new medication scares her. She said what helps her is cutting out sugar and food dye.