'We don't forget' | Memories still vivid of 1970 killing of Toledo police officer

Sept. 18, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of the murder of William Miscannon, which came during a tumultuous time in the city's history.

It was a turbulent time in the city's history as racial unrest often bubbled to the surface, more often than not sparked by the Panthers.

Toledo police Officers Walter Shaw and William Miscannon were sitting in their police wagon on Junction Avenue at the Dorr intersection. It was a known spot for prostitutes, and several of them were out in the early morning hours. A little ways down Dorr Street was the headquarters of the local Black Panther Party.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 18, 1970, humidity hung in the Toledo air and sporadic rain pelted the pavement.

Shaw returned to check for a pulse, but Miscannon would not survive. He became the 29th Toledo police officer to die in the line of duty.

Then chaos erupted as Shaw scrambled from the car, dodging several more shots.

At 1:38, an unknown man approached the driver's side of the wagon. Miscannon rolled down his window and asked what was going on. The man pulled a .38 and placed it against Miscannon's head, saying, "This is what's going on, baby," before he fired a fatal shot.

"He was such a good police officer and a fine man," Knannlein says. "He was a little quiet and a little serious, but he was a fine man."

Knannlein was Miscannon's partner for about a year and a half. He was supposed to be on duty that night, but took the shift off so he could get up early to go duck hunting.

"It was a Saturday morning. A police officer named Dave called me. He said, 'I've got something bad to tell you, Whitey.' He told me and I was stunned, and it was hard for me to believe. But he said, 'No, it's true,'" says Whitey Knannlein.

Chapter three : Remembering that Night

On the morning of the killing, Miscannon's children, Brenda, Diane, and Ken were just beginning to stir when the phone rang.

"My sister and I had bunkbeds. I remember my brother got up first to get ready for school. He was brushing his teeth," Brenda Rollins says. "I heard the phone ring and remember hearing my mom cry. My brother started crying and screaming."

Miscannon now rests in the Calvary Cemetery on Dorr Street, just blocks from where he was gunned down.

A week or two before the killing, he was patrolling the cemetery with Knannlein.

He said, 'I want to tell you something. I'm going to get killed.' I said, 'Aww, come on.' I pooh-poohed it," says Knannlein. "He said, 'No, I'm serious.'"

Then he told his partner that after he died, he would return to visit him during the first full moon, at the spot where they would pick trilliums. Miscannon was a powerful, serious man. But he was also sensitive and loved to hunt for the wildflower.

Knannlein begins to cry as he tells the story.