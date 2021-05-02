McDonald's celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a sweet thank you treat

McDonald's is offering a free bakery item to all teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7

TOLEDO, Ohio — Teachers have continued to educate and positively influence students despite all the changes we have endured. For all their amazing work we celebrate teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. As a thank you to teachers, McDonald’s will be offering a free item “on the house.”

McDonald’s restaurants across the Toledo area will offer a free bakery menu item with any purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3 – 7. Choose from 1 of 3 baked goods: cinnamon roll, blueberry muffin and apple fritter. Offer is valid at participating restaurants in the Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Zanesville, Ohio areas. A valid school I.D. for the 2020-2021 school year must be shown for redemption.

“Over the last year and a half, the teaching community has stepped up in a big way, keeping students engaged and classes going throughout the many shifts and turbulence,” Tamer Metawa, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator, said. “As local business owners, we are honored to give this small token of appreciation to our teachers as a way to say, ‘thank you’.”