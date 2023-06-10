Child struck by vehicle, sustains 'critical' injuries in Springfield Twp. Friday

OSHP described the victim's injuries as 'critical' and 'life-threatening'. Meanwhile, McCord between Hill and Nebraska has reopened, officials said.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been edited to include information confirmed by Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding the following incident, in addition to information from Springfield Local Schools.

Crews are on the scene of an injury crash in Springfield Twp. Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to the 6800 block of Oakfield Drive near the intersection of McCord Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. regarding the incident.

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant, the victim is a 9-year-old male who was waiting at the bus stop alongside other students. The victim attempted to cross the road without other students; OSHP said they did not know why the child attempted to cross the road.

The victim was then struck by a utility vehicle, driven by a person on their way to work, OSHP said. The victim's injuries were described by authorities as "critical" and "life-threatening".

McCord Road between Nebraska and Hill was closed Friday morning as a result of the incident. According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the roadway has since reopened.

Springfield Local Schools sent a text to families Friday morning indicating they were aware of the incident and said the principal of the school the student attends was in contact with family. In a follow-up email sent to families later that morning, Springfield Superintendent Matt Geha said counselling services would be provided by the school to support the student's siblings and students who witnessed the incident.

Geha also asked the community to give the student's family privacy.

