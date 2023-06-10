Maumee man killed in Thursday night crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened near Waterville.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Maumee man was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Michael Laskey, 56, of Maumee was driving east on U.S. 24 near Waterville when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove across the median and struck another vehicle that was headed west, according to a report from the patrol.

Laskey was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The second driver, Scott Whytsell, 58, of Grantsville, West Virginia, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the report.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, Waterville Fire Department, Maumee Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Lucas County Coroners Office.

