Man fighting for his life after being shot in the head in central Toledo

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting outside an after-hours club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is fighting for his life after a shooting in central Toledo late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ottawa Dr. near Monroe and Auburn outside of after-hours club The Wash.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened, but it appears that someone approached the victim outside of the club and shot him in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital in grave condition with critical injuries.

Most of the crowd gathered there left before police could arrive, but officers were able to question the few people left at the scene as well as neighbors in the area.

Several casings were found at the crime scene. No arrests have yet been made.