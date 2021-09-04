Man dies, 4 others taken to hospital after pickup strikes police cruiser and another car

OSHP says a trooper was writing a citation in his cruiser when a pickup truck went off the road and struck his car and the car he had pulled over.

A 52-year-old Bryan man is dead, a 28-year-old Defiance man sustained life-threatening injuries and three other people, including a state highway patrolman, were taken to the hospital, after a pickup truck went off the right side of the road striking an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser and another car that had been pulled over for a speeding violation.

OSHP says Sergeant Fernando Chavez was in his cruiser completing a citation on the side of the U.S. Route 24, near Jewell and Independence Roads, in Defiance County at the time of the crash.

That’s when police say a small pickup truck being driven by Justin Johnson, of Defiance, ran off the road and struck Chavez’s patrol car and the car that he had pulled over. Steven Johnson, of Bryan, was riding in the passenger seat. Steven Johnson died at the scene. Justin Johnson was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Caleb Wolfe, 19, of Delphi, Indiana was in the driver’s seat of the car that was pulled over. 17-year-old Christian Jarrell of Lafayette, Indiana was in the passenger’s seat.

Chavez, Wolfe, and Jarrell were all taken to the hospital with unspecified possible injuries.