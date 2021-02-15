LIVE BLOG | Season's heaviest predicted snowstorm prompts cancellations, postponements

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are postponed and Owens Community College campus is also closing through Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are in the crosshairs of the season's biggest expected snowstorm, with snowfall totals poised to reach up to a foot in some spots by Tuesday.

Ahead of the storm, which First Alert Meteorologist Robert Shiels describes as near-blizzard conditions, several organizations and events are canceling or postponing activities, as travel will be nearly impossible in spots.

3:15 p.m.

Owens Community College is closing campus Monday at 5 p.m. and will re-open on Wednesday. This is for both the Toledo-area and Findlay-area campuses. This includes all face-to-face and synchronous web courses. Students should check their syllabi, as there are certain programs, such as the nursing clinical, that will continue to meet.

2 p.m. - COVID-19 vaccine clinics postponed

Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area have pushed back their planned Tuesday clinics, anticipating that driving will be a problem. Clinics at UTMC, the Lucas County Rec Center, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy-Health Perrysburg Hospital and Wood County Health Department have been rescheduled at this time.

THE LC REC CENTER VACCINE CLINIC ON TUESDAY IS POSTPONED. Those who are scheduled will receive email correspondence with the updated time and appointment reminders. If you are unable to keep the new date, please cancel via the email you receive or if no other means, call 2-1-1. pic.twitter.com/9OEtYei8FP — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (@ToledoLucasHD) February 15, 2021

