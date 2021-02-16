Wood County Committee on Aging won't home deliver meals Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Committee on Aging will not deliver home-delivered meals on Tuesday due to the Level 3 Snow Emergency which is in effect in Wood County.
This decision is made for the safety of our seniors, the volunteers who deliver meals throughout Wood County, and our drivers. A total of 35 routes are delivered Monday through Friday serving over 800 homebound seniors daily.
All home-delivered meals clients were provided two shelf-stable meals in October 2020 for their use should the agency be unable to deliver for a day.
All Wood County Seniors Centers will be closed on Tuesday as well. Those include:
- The seven Senior Centers located throughout Wood County:
- Northeast Area Senior Center;
- Perrysburg Area Senior Center;
- Pemberville Area Senior Center;
- Rossford Area Senior Center;
- Wayne Area Senior Center;
- Wood County Senior Center;
Please call the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419.353.5661 or 1.800.367.4935 for additional information.
