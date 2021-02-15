LIST | Northwest Ohio COVID-19 vaccination clinics postponed, canceled ahead of winter storm

Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the area's next winter weather event, which is expected to bring about the biggest snowfall of the season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The First Alert Weather team is watching northwest Ohio's next winter storm, which is expected to dump the biggest snowfall of the season overnight Monday.

Following the predictions of inclement weather, several vaccination clinics in the area have already been postponed or canceled.

Here is a list of the current cancelations and postponements to keep you up to speed.

LUCAS COUNTY

McLaren St. Luke's is postponing its coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday due to predicted snowfall.

The clinic for 200 Phase 1B recipients will now take place Wednesday. St. Luke's and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are attempting to contact these individuals by phone and email.

Those who were scheduled to receive their vaccine Tuesday should report to the hospital Wednesday at the same time.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lucas County Rec Center scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the projected winter storm.

The new date for the clinic will be Monday, Feb. 22.

Those who were scheduled to get vaccinated at this clinic will automatically be rescheduled to the new Feb. 22 date, at the same time as their original appointment.

If you are unable to make your new Monday appointment, do not show up to the site. You are asked to cancel through the e-mail correspondence or, if you are unable to use e-mail, by calling 2-1-1.

If you need to reschedule an appointment, you will need to check the health department's website here for any open appointments. Open appointments are posted on Thursday mornings.

UTMC

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the University of Toledo Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to the anticipation of significant snowfall.



Individuals who were scheduled to receive a dose of the vaccine during Tuesday’s clinic should report to the UTMC Outpatient Pharmacy on Wednesday at the same time.



UTMC also is working to contact impacted patients directly using the contact information supplied upon registration.



For more information about the University’s vaccine program as one of Ohio’s vaccine providers, click here.