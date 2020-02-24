PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Port Clinton hospital is using art to help encourage it's patients and staff. It's an initiative involving the entire community.

Since 2013, Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton has helped calm the minds of their patients and staff.

It's called the Healing Wall, and for nearly 7 years the artwork has been on display to bring a sense of calm and peacefulness to this wing of the Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton

The artwork is rotated about every month and is displayed through a partnership with the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council.

In February, original artwork is on display from students of Port Clinton and Danbury high school.

The students were told to make an inspirational and encouraging image.

The paintings are also up for sale for $20 each and all of the proceeds will go towards the Magruder Hospital Foundation, which helps to offer financial support to local cancer patients in need.

"Magruder Hospital is a community hospital. And so, this is one of the ways to bring in our community, particularly the youth the community into the hospital in a pretty neat way," said Michele Mueller, director of development for the Magruder Hospital Foundation.

The current artwork is going to be on display at Magruder Hospital until mid-March.

To purchase the art, or to learn how to get your art in rotation on the Healing Wall, contact the GPCAAC.

