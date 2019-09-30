New limo service provides a free ride to downtown Toledo restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio — Class up your lunch breaks this chilly season by hitching a free ride with downtown Toledo's new limo service.

You can grab a bite with your friends at some of Adams Street's hot spots like Fowl and Fodder, Adams Street Cafe or Poco Piatti by taking advantage of the city's new "Lunch Limo Loop."

"We're going to now be like a local Lift or Uber, just for folks who are looking to get to eat for lunch," co-owner of Fowl & Fodder Downtown, Alicia Wagner said.

The Lunch Limo Loop takes off for the first time next week.

"We pull up to each location for approximately two to three minutes, load the people, take them to the restaurants, continue the loop, come back and take the people back," Guy Giffin with Extreme Class Limousines said.

You'll also be able to schedule a pick up time in advance.

The route includes Summit, Huron, Michigan, Madison, Jackson and Adams.

"We appreciate them supporting local and this is a way for us to be able to give back to them as a thank you for supporting us during the development and revitalization of what's going on for business in downtown Toledo," Wagner said.

Wagner also said that a road block at Adams and Superior, just a block away from the three restaurants on the loop, is one of the reasons they're teaming up.

"We'd be lying if we said we haven't felt the hit from the construction going on. So that's one of the ways of community coming together and collaboration and, you know, four different entities coming together to do something really special," she said.

The "Lunch Limo Loop" will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning October 7.

