TOLEDO, Ohio — Singer/songwriter Nelly has canceled his Toledo performance that was originally scheduled for October 26.

A release stated that "due to unforeseen circumstances" Nelly will no longer be able to perform at the Stranahan Theater. It went on to say:

"Nelly especially loves all of his Midwest and Ohio fans, and regrets not being able to perform at the scheduled date."

Nelly is most popular for hits like "Country Grammar" and "Hot in Herre" but got his start in the Midwest as part of the hip hop group St. Lunatics.

Nelly is reportedly working with his management team to come back to the Toledo area in the near future, but due to a hectic schedule, another date has not yet been chosen.

Tickets will be refunded immediately at the point of purchase.

RELATED: Literally, It's Getting Hot in Herre - Rapper Nelly coming to Toledo

RELATED: The Toledo Museum of Art's newest installation looks like thousands of fireflies