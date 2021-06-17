Lucas County Commissioners vote to declare Juneteenth a holiday

Emergency meeting was held Thursday on the same day President Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to declare Juneteenth a holiday in the county.

The board held an emergency meeting to pass the legislation almost at the same time President Joe Biden declared it a federal holiday. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19 of each year, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Some county employees in collective bargaining units already receive Juneteenth off as a paid holiday, but the resolution ensures all get the day off starting next year. This will then extend to non-bargaining unit employees under the board's direction.

"We recognize the struggle still exists in Toledo and Lucas County," Board President Tina Wozniak said. "We want an equal and peaceful place to live and work, and have equal opportunity."

The resolution also urges state lawmakers to make Juneteenth a statewide holiday. Commissioner Pete Gerken asked the board to promptly send the resolution to state representatives to possibly include legislation with ongoing state budget talks.

"There's a lot of talk about how history is taught," Gerken said. "We want the people of Lucas County to know we advocate for the truth of American history to be told. Not just on Juneteenth, but all issues that are valid in American history."

Commissioner Gary Byers commended his colleagues for voting together on this issue and felt it sent a strong message.

"This is something that will generate discussion and an understanding of our history being critical in order to go forward in a just way," Byers said. "If our past is clouded, that can't happen."