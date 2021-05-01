Circulating bodycam footage from April 2020 drive social media statement from Lucas County Sheriff's Office

Statements on the video come from both Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Sylvania Township Police Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued a statement about a video from April 2020 that’s been making the rounds online, showing a use of force/taster incident.

In the video, a taxi driver is approached by an officer in a Walmart parking lot. After asking for a driver’s license the taxi driver asked for the reason he was being approached. Several times the taxi driver asked for the reason of being approached before the officer said it was because they were parked in a no-parking zone.

The incident quickly escalated by forcing the driver out of the car and using the taser on the taxi driver for resisting arrest. The taxi driver was seen being arrested and put into a police vehicle. After arrest, the officer searches the taxi and finds 2 Michigan driver licenses and collect remints from taser while explaining to other officers on the scene that they were called out by a manager of the store.

The Sylvania Township Police Department shard on their social media page stating:

“We have become aware of a video circulating on the internet involving a use of force/tasing incident that occurred in April 2020. Our Police Department was requested to respond as backup to assist another agency, but our officers were NOT involved in this use of force incident or the subsequent arrest of the subject. We arrived on scene after the subject had been tased and handcuffed. A Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy was the arresting officer. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this use of force incident and conducted an investigation. The Deputy was disciplined.”