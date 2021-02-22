Loves Furniture makes quick exit from site off I-475 in Springfield Twp.

Loves took over, when Art Van Furniture closed it's doors in early 2020 after occupying the site of the former Super Cinemas for 8 years.

If you've driven up I-475 on the western edge of Toledo, you can't miss one of Springfield Township's most prominent buildings, and if you are of a certain age you may feel a bit of nostalgia.

But now the current occupant, Love's Furniture, is going out of business.

The company declared bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

The closing of Love’s caught Springfield Township residents and elected officials by surprise.

"My wife actually pointed out a commercial on tv that actually said ‘Love's is closing’," said Springfield Township Trustee Bob Bethel. "I had no clue that was happening. And I checked with our zoning administrator and with our zoning inspector, and they had not heard anything either."

People over 25 may remember the former prominent building that sat on the site, a popular budget movie theater.

Generations of teens flocked to Super Cinemas in the 1990s and early 2000s to catch second run films for little more than a dollar.

The movies at the theater had been out in theaters for months before Super Cinemas started playing them, but you couldn't beat the price.

"Especially for families, you have 4 or 5 children, we see them all the time in here," said moviegoer Peter Elling, nearly two decades ago. "You know if they have to pay 7 or 8 dollars a ticket, you're not going to see them getting any time out."

In 2012, residents bid final goodbyes to Super Cinemas and welcomed in a brand new and brand-named tenant - Art Van Furniture.

Kim Yost, the CEO of Art Van Furniture, said at the time, “we are a place where winners come to win. So we're going to be recruiting 150 minimum winners to come and work for Art Van.”

For nearly 8 years, Art Van was the headliner until it, too, fell on hard times.

Love's Furniture bought close to 30 Art Van locations last year, but the economic pain of the Coronavirus pandemic was too much to overcome.

Today, shoppers across northwest Ohio are wondering what's next for the building that sits on the tract of prime commercial real estate.

"It might be hard to convince another furniture store to move in there based on that track record, but again I don't think it's the area. It's the nature of the businesses themselves," said Bethel.

Those who remember Super Cinemas can't help but feel nostalgic as the reality of the pandemic impacts the region.

Township officials say a new tenant might need to commit to major renovations before opening and for that reason, it could take a bit of time before a new tenant is announced at the location.