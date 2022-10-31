'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year

The campaign promotes shopping locally over national chains during the holiday season.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area.

For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season.

"For us, it's an awareness, Bryce Riggs, the chamber of commerce's executive director, said. "We want folks to know what products and services are here locally. We always say people do business with people they know, and people they trust.

The promotion celebrates owners and employees of locally-owned businesses and helps them share their stories, like second-generation small business owner Briana Lee.

Lee has owned Bri & Co., a hair salon in Tiffin, for nearly 10 years.

She said it's important for people to understand how vital it is to support locally-owned businesses over national chains; not just for her and her seven employees, but for the regional economy as well.

"It's super important to support local businesses because they are owned by our friends, family and others that we care about in our community," Lee said.

The Love Local campaign in Seneca County officially kicks off on Nov. 1 and runs through the end of the year with social media content and feature videos planned by the participating businesses.

