Local man changes his life after battling a drug addiction

TOLEDO, Ohio — John Drake has been through a lot.

Drake went through a tough divorce five years ago. After that, he started doing drugs as a way to get by.

He's lived with friends. He's lived out of suitcases and in motels. He's even lived in sheds.

"I've been homeless, off-and-on, three times for the last five years. I've slept in Home Depot sheds, park benches, picnic tables. I've gone without sleeping," explained Drake. "Hung out at 24-hour McDonald's, just to have a place to be warm."

He suffered through addiction and depression.

"I ended up doing a bunch of heroin, a bunch of crack. I ended up all going to the bar, blowing a lot of money on the bar, and I didn't plan on waking up the next morning," said Drake.

Then, he made a decision that changed his life.

"I woke up the next morning. I looked at myself in the mirror and I said I can't do this anymore and I went cold turkey."

Since then, he has been clean for four years and is working to get back on his feet. He restarted his business - a digital graphic design company called Nerdy Designs. It's something he has had a passion for since he was a child.

Without an office, he worked out of McDonald's using the public Wi-Fi.

"I got to know the people there. They didn't have a problem. I would buy food and what not, but yeah, I started out of a McDonald's," explained Drake. "I didn't have a place to meet, I didn't have any there. It was just me and my laptop."

Now he has a place of his own - with a new home for his business.

"If you have dreams, you can follow them. It just takes a lot of work and a lot of dedication to do," added Drake.

Now, John Drake has a mission to speak up about drug addiction to help others that are struggling.

"High school - I was in National Honor Society. I was a nerd, I was a computer geek. Addiction can happen to anybody."

