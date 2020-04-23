TOLEDO, Ohio — People seeking addiction services has been going up, according to the CEO of a Toledo treatment facility.

"We've seen an increase in individuals seeking treatment additionally it's about 18 percent," CEO of Midwest Recovery Matt Bell said.

While what treatment looks like has changed, Midwest Recovery and The Zepf Center are still accepting new patients, the Zepf center has portals for people to enroll available in the building for people who don't have access to the internet.

"We have both adult and youth mental health services available and our medication assisted treatment as well," Jennifer Jancsin, Chief Clinical Officer of the Zepf Center, said.

"Detox, inpatient residential, PIOP, mental health services, sober living, community housing is still going, we've just had to really tighten down on the restrictions by the Governor," Bell said.

Bell says the increased isolation and closed shops are contributing to the increase.

"This crisis has caused people in active addiction to hit rock bottom sooner, When you really think about it, the methods and the ways that people are out there struggling to produce income so they can feed their habit, a lot of those places are shut down now," Bell said.

So lately, it's how they can modify services for people ready to get on the road to recovery

"Our admissions is still 24/7, our transport is 24/7, just because COVID is taking over right now does not mean addiction is slowing down," Bell said.

If you need treatment, these treatment centers are considered essential and are ready to bring new people in.

