E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan under investigation by CDC after cases show linkage, food source not identified

29 cases have been reported to the CDC with 14 in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Even more are being reported at the local level and not yet by the CDC.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The CDC is now investigating an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan after a combined 29 cases related to the outbreak have been reported as of Thursday.

Fourteen of those cases have been reported in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Those are just some of the cases as the CDC has not reported all the illnesses because they are still determining which are linked to the outbreak.

The Michigan Health Department has reported 98 total cases and the Wood County Health Department has reported 20, with seven of those resulting in hospitalizations.

The Wood County Health Department and its commissioner, Ben Robison, noticed a common factor after sending the 20 samples to the Ohio Department of Health which caused the CDC to jump in.

"What we're also reporting is that 8 of those cases are linked to the same strain that is part of the national investigation," Robison said.

Those eight may not be the only ones from the county as the department is waiting for the serotyping for the remaining 12.

They are the shiga-toxin-producing E. coli that cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. The CDC said most symptoms start 3-4 days after coming in contact with the bacteria and most people recover in 5-7 days.

Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer for the Marler Clark Firm Food Safety Law Firm, is working with several families affected in both states and said he thinks the CDC will update those numbers Thursday night.

He said that there is no common denominator yet, but there are speculations of what it is with 62% of men being reported by the CDC.

"Generally speaking if it is a meat-related outbreak, the number of males who get sick is usually 65 or 70% and if it is a leafy green outbreak it's usually 60 or 70% women," Marler said.

He said it is still too early to tell if the cause will end up being meat or vegetable related because more illnesses coming forward will likely change the percentages.

It could just be the beginning, but Robison's team and the federal departments will continue to find the root cause.

"Whether we see more cases or not, will help us to understand what may have contributed to the cases we've already had as well as help us to help us take next steps to keep public informed and keep themselves healthy," Robison said.

The Wood County Health Department has provided a link on their website if you are feeling any symptoms here.