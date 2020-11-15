Limited edition beer honors lives lost on Great Lakes freighter, Edmund Fitzgerald

A Toledo brewery created the beer called the Gales of November pays tribute to the ship that went down in Lake Superior in 1975.

It’s been 45 years since 29 men, many from Toledo, went down with the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald in the frigid waters of Lake Superior in 1975.

Now, Earnest Brew Works in South Toledo is paying tribute to those men.

The brewery is selling a limited-time creation called the Gales of November.

It's a blackberry sour beer created to honor the tragic fate of the legendary freighter.

Many of the crewmembers of the Edmund Fitzgerald had a connection to Northwest Ohio, and Earnest Brew Works says the beer has attracted a lot of local attention.

"We just really wanted to get this beer out there to the public. We really feel that there's a big connection to Toledo," said Scott Yarnell, owner and brewer at Earnest Brew Works. "The actual captain's name that went down with the ship, his name was Earnest McSorley and he's actually from Toledo, and there's several other men on the boat who were also from Toledo."

The name of the beer comes from a line in the famous 1976 Gordon Lightfoot song, the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.