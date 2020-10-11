45th anniversary of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald to be honored virtually with beacon lighting

On Nov. 10, 1975 the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald cost the lives of 29 crew members.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday marks the 45th anniversary of the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald and the loss of her 29 crew members on Nov. 10, 1975.

To commemorate the event and to reflect on the memory of all lives lost in Great Lakes shipwrecks, a virtual ceremony will be held on social media platforms, and the beacon will be lit following the ceremony.

The video stream of the beacon lighting will start at 5:30 p.m until 8 p.m hosted by the Split Rock Lighthouse. Visitors interested in viewing the beacon in person will be required to purchase a state park permit.

They will then be able to view the beacon lighting from the shoreline in the State Park.