Lenawee County teen killed in dirt bike collision Thursday

Officials with Morenci Area Schools said they would offer counseling services to students as long as was needed.

MORENCI, Mich. — A community is grieving after a 16-year-old was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and a dirt bike in Morenci, Mich. Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, a 19-year-old woman was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Lime Creek Highway toward Morenci. Simultaneously, a 16-year-old Morenci High School student entered the roadway on a Honda dirt bike.

The Ford Fusion struck the 16-year-old, who sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. The 19-year-old did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

At approximately 4:13 p.m., Michigan State Police troopers from the Monroe Post responded to the scene where witness statements and evidence helped them construct the aforementioned story, authorities said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, but preliminary investigative results did not indicate speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

In a letter released to families of Morenci Area Schools students, district superintendent Jennifer Ellis expressed her condolences to the deceased student's family. She also said school officials were committed to supporting students, families, staff and faculty after the incident.

"Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden," Ellis said in the letter. "... I want to assure you that we, the Morenci Area Schools staff, care about your children and our MAS families and the feelings you may be experiencing."

Ellis also said the district planned to bring counselors, social workers and a local pastor to the school on Friday, the following week and "longer as needed" to offer students support. Additionally, other area school districts have offered their support, per the letter to families.