WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Santa and his elves are commonplace this time of year - and unfortunately, so are porch pirates.

Unlike Santa who leaves presents at your house, porch pirates want to steal your packages you've ordered online off your front step before the goodies can even get in your house.

To combat this, the Lake Township Police Department is introducing a holiday package delivery project for Lake Township residents in which packages can be delivered to the police department and picked up later at the station.

“In the past, we’ve had some reports of packages being taken from in front of residences, which can happen anytime, but is more prevalent during the holiday season,” Chief Mark Hummer said. “Many people are away from home during the daytime, when packages are usually delivered, and these packages can be prime targets for thieves.”

If you don't have the option to ship packages to your workplace or have a neighbor take them inside for you until you get home, sending your Christmas presents to the police station to make sure they don't get stolen could be your best bet.

"We want everyone to have a happy holiday season, and we are trying to do our part to avoid any disappointments," said Chief Hummer.

The project, which will run through Dec. 20, requires residents to notify the police department in advance of package acceptance. Packages will need to be delivered to the police department during normal business hours and participants will need to pick up packages prior to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and show proper identification.

The package weight limit is 25 pounds.

Call 419-481-6354 for more information.

