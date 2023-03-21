Lake Twp., Northwood, Rossford fire departments hope to merge into one

The merger would bolster the staff and make more first responders available for emergencies, but also raise taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lake Township, Northwood and Rossford fire departments are hoping to merge into one in an effort to bolster the staff available for emergencies. But, a merger may lead to higher taxes.

When there is more than one major incident, Lake Township Fire Chief Barrett Dorner said the number of first responders can sometimes come up short and citizens need to be assured first responders will be en route immediately when they're in danger.

"What do the citizens expect from us? We are an insurance policy," Dorner said. "If your house catches on fire and you need someone to show up, do you want one fire engine to show up, do you want an ambulance to show up or do you want everybody and their brother to show up?"

But community input is important, Dorner said, and officials want to know who you think should come out in an emergency.

Dorner said the decision will need to be balanced between an appropriate response to various situations and being able to pay the staff.

Northwood resident Candy Postle-Waite said she supports the merger if it means saving a life.

"I would not mind if my tax dollars went up a little bit to help somebody who really needs help and the emergency vehicles can't get there quick enough," Postle-Waite said.

While community opinion plays a part, Dorner said the merger is ultimately in the hand of the elected officials in Lake Township, Northwood and Rossford.

The fire chiefs of each of the three departments said that over the last 10 years, the amount of volunteer firefighters in northern Wood County has decreased.