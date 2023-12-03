First responders refresh their skills and learn about the industries latest technology

Firefighters who took part say it's important to keep their skills sharp in order to keep themselves and their colleagues safe and lesson the number fire victims.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First responders from around the state spent their weekend working with new equipment and refreshing their safety skills.

It was all part of the annual regional fire school, hosted by the Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman's Association.

More than a thousand firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and other first responders gathered at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg on Saturday and Sunday.



The day began with a traditional bag pipe memorial ceremony to remember first responders that have passed away before the business of the day commenced.

Participants say it's important for firefighters to keep their skills sharp.



"Everybody in the in the fire service - first responders - you take care of yourself and train. You get better because you never want to get put in that position," said Gerry Mazur, a drum major for Toledo fire fighter pipes and drums.



Throughout the weekend, first responders from all over the country learned about advancements in Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.

Participants got hands on training to simulate the kinds of emergencies they might experience in their jobs.

"We have live fire that the firefighters can go in and put fires out in a safe environment, we have search and rescue, we have an EMS. ProMedica is here doing EMS training," said Jeff Orphal, chairman of the regional fire school.



The first responders say new technology and equipment is created every year to keep them safe as they do their job.



"It's important to keep up with the technology as it changes. What you see right here is a Front Line 500. This suit is designed for I D L H conditions - immediately dangerous to life and health - to protect the human being inside this," said Marty Conway an advanced eco system subject matter expert.



Many of the firefighters who took part say they are eager to continue learning.

"I've been a firefighter for 2 years now. I believe it's important to constantly seek training because you help benefit the people who you serve and members of the department," said Mitchell Douglas with the Lima Fire Department.



According to FEMA , there have already been 500 house fire fatalities in the U.S. so far this year. The fire school is one way first responders train to prevent the number from rising.

"You train you do what you can sometimes it's unavoidable, but you try to be better and try to learn and help each other and be prepared so it doesn't happen to you," said Gerry Mazur.