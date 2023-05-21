Lake Elementary school construction officially underway

Current elementary school students helped break ground on the state-of-the-art 110,000 sq. ft. building.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — It's the start of a new era in Millbury, Walbridge and Lake Township. The community broke ground on a new Lake Elementary school building on Sunday with students doing the honor of throwing the first shovelfuls of dirt.

School administrators say the school will be more modern, larger, and more efficient than the old building.

A “junior construction crew” at the groundbreaking said what they were most excited about the for the new school, which will be built near the district's other buildings.

Incoming 5th grader Jozie Smith, who will have the honor of having spent part of her elementary school years at both elementary buildings, is looking forward to the new school.

"Making memories and new traditions, and getting to spend one more year with my favorite teachers," said Jozie.

And that’s exactly what Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt is looking forward to as well.

"It's their school. I don't want people to lose sight of the fact that it's a school and a school is full of children, and they've been a part of it and they will continue to be a part of it,” said Superintendent Witt.

The current Lake Elementary School was built in the 1960s and is already more than 60 years old – so it was time.

In November 2021, voters passed a levy to replace the aging building, which was seeing increasing needs for maintenance.

The new, state-of-the-art building will take care of that problem immediately.

The 110,000 square-foot, two-story building will have a large open-air entrance with lots of natural light.

Kids and staff will be happy to know the entire building will be air conditioned with all new technology upgrades.

The number of classrooms is almost doubling at the new school, from 28 to 53.

And unlike the old school, the building will have its own cafeteria, eliminating the need for food to be brought over from the high school.

There will also be a gym and a designated arts and music area.

Superintendent Witt is excited for the opportunities the new building will give to the kids.



“We think it’s going to be a really good learning space for kids moving forward,” said Witt.

This is the final building in the Lake Local school system to see upgrades.

Lake High School was replaced in 2010 after a tornado tore through the building. The middle school was replaced about 20 years ago.

The new building opens in fall of 2024.