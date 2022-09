Kennedy King is missing from the 200 block of South Detroit Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — 12-year-old Kennedy King is missing from the 200 block of South Detroit Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Police said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125 lbs. and last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and black leggings with white writing.