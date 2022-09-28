False ShotSpotter alert in east Toledo Tuesday

TPD responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Tuesday in the 1400-block of White St. in east Toledo. After investigating, the alert was found to be a false alarm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Toledo Police responded to the 1400-block of White St. in east Toledo to a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, police made contact with multiple family members at the residence who stated that the sound was a volleyball accidently being popped. This was proven when a young child showed the involved deflated volleyball to the officers.

Video of the volleyball incident was available as well.

Officers determined that the alert was a false alarm.