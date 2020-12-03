TOLEDO, Ohio — Local school leaders are working to update families on how they are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced Wednesday that K-12 schools will continue as normal for now.

From what health officials say, no one in the Toledo area has been in contact with someone with coronavirus.

Public school officials are talking about what steps to take, but most feel they don't need to make any changes just yet.

Leaders with multiple schools districts announced on Wednesday they will continue to have class until they are recommended to make changes. Although, it's up to each superintendent to make the call.

"Right now, we're monitoring as well as working with our health department in the sense of where they're at with things. At the same time, us as districts are preparing for an event that we are in closure. So, what does that look online, as well as, per grade level and all those things," Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said.

Meanwhile, school officials have sent information out to keep families both informed and calm. These letters detail what steps each district is taking to prevent the spread of the virus.

Leaders say they are monitoring all of the news coming from local, state and federal health experts.

Durant says districts are getting new information by the hour and are staying in touch so they can make the right decisions to update staff and families.

"What we did was look at, 'What are the best practices? What are we hearing from the health department? What are we hearing from the CDC?' and all those from our governor and the Department of Education, so there's so many messages that are going out," he said.

Leaders in some districts, like Sylvania and Anthony Wayne have announced they are postponing or canceling certain events, like field trips.

The biggest thing school officials are stressing is to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, cover your cough and stay home if you do not feel good; that goes for teachers and students.

