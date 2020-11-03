Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the first community spread case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been found in Ohio.

The Stark County man, in his mid-50s, has no travel history outside of the United States and has had no contact with any other person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Ohio's total of positive coronavirus cases is now at four.

Earlier this week, the first three cases of the coronavirus in Ohio were discovered -- all in Cuyahoga County. The patients included a married couple who took a cruise on the Nile River and a person who attended a conference in Washington D.C. All three of those patients were also in their mid-50s.

DeWine said that he is not currently planning on canceling K-12 schools, although that is a possibility in the future. He also said that the nature of the community spread case could lead to additional changes in the state.

"Community spread is a game-changer," he said. "You're going to see us taking more aggressive actions now. Please know that we're doing this to protect Ohioans and protect our healthcare system."

More on this story as it develops

