Jupmode's t-shirt initiative rings in the new year raising $60K for Toledo non-profits

The owner of Jupmode said giving back to the community is part of the company's culture.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from March 2020.

Last year came with a difficult time for many people financially, but that doesn't mean people weren't generous when and where they could. Many Toledoans showed their support to those struggling by buying wearing t-shirts from Jupmode, which gave the proceeds to non-profit organizations in our community.

More than 6,600 shirts were sold this year, raising $59,112 for our community.

Giving back to the community is part of the company's culture, it's "fundamental to who we are. More and more people want to work at a place they are proud to work at, where they find a sense of fulfillment. And I think giving back to the community provides that for us," Jupmode's owner John Amato said. "Giving back to local causes, it makes us feel good, you feel good when you give."

In addition to launching the community t-shirts initiative, Jupmode also created the "Here for Good" campaign that raised more than $135,000, while selling over 12,500 additional shirts, to 500 local businesses.

Your #HereforGood preorders are now printing & shipping! You should see your orders come in over the next few weeks as we make our way through printing shirts for all 493 participating businesses! Here's @BarryBagels getting printed this morning and now we want bagels for lunch. pic.twitter.com/ioLQ6nghkR — JUPMODE (@jupmode) May 29, 2020

You can see a breakdown of how many shirts of two different lines were sold, benefitting different non-profits, below:

2020 Community Shirt Line:

- Toledo is for Everyone, benefiting The Ability Center, 348 shirts sold

- Be Kind to Animals, benefiting Toledo Humane Society, 222 shirts sold

- Growing Community, benefiting Urban Wholistic, 108 shirts sold

- Votes for Women, benefiting the League of Women Voters, 315 shirts sold

Special Release Community Shirts:

- United We're Strong, benefiting United Way, 667 shirts sold

- Stay Home for Each Other, Health Care Hero, and Nurse Shirts, benefiting Grubs for Scrubs, 2,358 shirts sold

- Live Your Protest, benefiting The Frederick Douglass Center, 419 shirts sold