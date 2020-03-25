OHIO, USA — As you stock up on social distancing cozy clothes, consider ordering items that give back to those who need it most.

A number of design shops across the state are working to create clothes with a conscience, giving a portion of their proceeds to people impacted by the coronavirus.

If you have the means and are browsing anyway, check out this list of pandemic-related designs and give back to the community while you shop for yourself.

JUPMODE

Toledo's Jūpmode has developed an inspiring shirt design in an effort to help those right in our own backyard who have been affected by COVID-19.

The shop teamed up with the United Way to create "United We Stand" shirts and proceeds will benefit local people in need through the United Way Emergency Response Fund.

The fund was established by the United Way of Greater Toledo to contribute things like student meals, basic health needs, financial stability and potential needs in the future, during a time when many people across the state are searching for resources.

"United We're Strong" shirts run at $24 a piece. You can order yours online by clicking here.

HOMAGE

Columbus-based clothing store, HOMAGE, has designed two shirts benefiting organizations crucial to the fight against coronavirus.

The first design was inspired by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who has been a key point of reference in the state's response to the ongoing pandemic. Ohioans have gotten used to her seeing her face as she provides crucial information in the daily press conferences led by Gov. Mike DeWine.

A description on the HOMAGE site reads:

"Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear scrubs. Some of them wear uniforms. And some of them wear what you're wearing right now."

As a tribute to Acton, the shop partnered with Huckleberry House for the design, whose programs help at-risk youth.

Proceeds from the sale of their "Not all heroes wear capes" shirt will support Huckleberry House.

The shirt runs at $32. You can check it out on the HOMAGE website by clicking here.

The second design by HOMAGE benefits the American Red Cross. It quotes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in saying, "We are Ohioans. We are Buckeyes. We are strong."

You can find the "We are Ohioans" design on either a t-shirt or a sweatshirt - or both if you're feeling lavish.

T-shirts cost $32 and sweatshirts cost $60. You can purchase both on the HOMAGE website here.

LATERAL GIG

Speaking of DeWine's daily updates, the press conferences have become a must-watch for Ohioans who want to stay in the know.

But, with the constant barrage of new information can come a lot of stress. And of course, business closures and the state's stay-at-home order have left many of us with nothing but time to sit and dwell.

Maybe it was to cope with the stress, or to make up for lost happy hours with friends, but for one reason or another, the hashtag #WineWithDeWine found itself trending on social media.

And Ohio clothing shop Lateral Gig wasted no time jumping on board the trending train. On Tuesday night, the store unveiled its new "2 o'clock wine with DeWine" t-shirt.

The folks over at Lateral Gig have decided to donate a portion of all online sales to charities supporting first responders as they work to combat COVID-19.

To check out all that Lateral Gig has to offer, head over to its website by clicking here.

The "2 o'clock wine with DeWine" shirts sell for $20.

Know of another Ohio company selling clothing for the cause? Let us know! Send an e-mail to jstrock@wtol.com and we can add it to our list.

