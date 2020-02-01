TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the second year for a community partnership that not only helps spread Toledo pride, but helps raise money for a good cause.

On Thursday, Jūpmode launched the second year of its community shirts drive. The partnership designs special shirts in collaboration with local businesses and organizations. Then, $5 from each shirt sale goes to its corresponding group.

Last year, Jūpmode sold four different community shirts that raised more than $5,000 between the four participants.

"We think that Toledo is just a really great place to live and work, and we really love the community here. And, we think the best way to propel the community forward is to partner with other people who are doing great things," Jūpmode Creative Director Shannon Mossing said.

This first 2020 community shirt design is for The Ability Center's 100th anniversary.

Jon Monk

A small amount of these "Toledo is for Everyone" shirts are on sale inside the Jūpmode shop, but online orders are being taken through January 30.

"So for programs and partnerships like this, that are going to be able to put a wonderful message and promote inclusivity with people with disabilities and without, is a perfect mission and a great celebration of our 100th anniversary," Mallory Crooks with The Ability Center said.

New this year, you can buy a community shirts subscription, and get all of this year's shirts for one combined, discounted price.

Jūpmode representatives have said that they intend on doing about four to five community shirts every year. They said the next one will be announced in a month or two.

RELATED: Jupmode releases Lights Before Christmas t-shirt, sweatshirt

RELATED: The Ability Center hosts open house for the community to view new K-9 training center