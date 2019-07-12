The Ability Center will soon be able to provide more assistance dogs for those living with disabilities in northwest Ohio.

On Friday the center held an open house to show off it's new $1.4 million building in Sylvania.

The K-9 training center will train service dogs that help those with physical and mobility limitations.

Therapy dogs will be trained on emotional support and comfort.

The building will include an agility room and a model apartment with spaces that will be able to expand the programming the center offers.

"Agility Angels is actually gonna be able to open up their programming for people that have autism. But then also other disabilities as well. So our added benefit at the Ability Center is that our consumers that have our therapy dogs will be able to run agility. And then obviously the bigger space is just gonna be able to expand the amount of people that we're able to serve," said Mallory Crooks, the public relations manager for the center.

The Ability Center on Monroe Street will host another open house on Tuesday.

It'll go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.