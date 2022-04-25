Jet Express looking for summer workers

Officials with the Jet Express said while they are ready to set sail, they are still looking to add some members to their team.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Jet Express will officially kick off its season May 6. Rides to Put in Bay and Kelly's Island will be available all summer long.

Officials with the Jet Express said while they are ready to set sail, they are still looking to add some members to their team. This year they are anticipating their biggest summer turnout in quite some time, with many people getting more comfortable with regional travel.

Wendy Chambers with the Put in Bay Chamber of Commerce said everything is on track to open as scheduled on their island this summer, with a few new events coming this season.

"The Bay is gearing up for the summer season with an exciting calendar of events and inviting visitors to an everyday island getaway," Chambers said.

Jet Express officials said the company also struggled with staffing last year.

"We have a really diverse group of staff," General Manager Kelly Freimark said. "Everyone works together everyone has a lot of fun. You know I'm a little biased I think it's a great place to work and cruise the islands all summer long. And be with people you know when they're having fun."

Freimark said the company has been able to fill some of those positions in time for their first round of trips of the season next week, but officials still are looking for people to join their team.

They have opportunities for those of all ages, including on-boarding crew, ticket workers and on-shore crew.

Freimark said Jet Express has changed its hiring strategy and also improved both wages and benefits to attract more workers.

"We re-tooled a lot over this winter and changed the way we are recruiting staff," Freimark said.