Dennis Hopson to hold second annual celebrity golf outing

HOLLAND, Ohio — Dennis Hopson is set to host his second annual celebrity golf outing.

Hopson, the former Bowsher High School and Ohio State legend and now the head coach for the Lourdes men's basketball team, hosts the event as a way to give back to the community.

The outing raises money to benefit various local charities such as Mom's House, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Fredrick Douglass Center, and others.

It will feature celebrities such as Archie Griffin, Edgerrin James, Clark Kellogg, Chris Wormley, Storm Norton and others.

"It's the community that helped me along my journey and I can't forget the people that were there for me outside my parents and my family" said Hopson. "If you can return the favor, you should do that. I'm able to return the favor so I'm going to do that."

The golf outing will take place on Monday, May 2. at Stone Oak Country Club in Holland from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.