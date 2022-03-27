Islamic Center marking start of Ramadan with potluck and 'Moonsighting'

On Friday evening, the Islamic Center is reviving the tradition of sighting the crescent moon, which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

This Friday, the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo will have their eyes on the sky; specifically, the moon.

The evening of Friday, April 1 marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims around the world.

The Islamic Center says in pre-modern times in Arabia, Muslims would sight the crescent moon to determine the start of Ramadan.

This year, they are reviving the tradition.

The evening will begin with a potluck dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Next there were will be a talk about the traditions of Ramadan.

Finally, at 8:15, there will be an attempt to sight the crescent moon on the center’s outside patio.

The Islamic Center said they have coordinated with the Lourdes University planetarium to determine the precise timing of the crescent moons appearance between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

As of Sunday evening, WTOL 11 Meteorologist John Burchfield says Friday evening’s skies are looking partly cloudy. Of course, that is subject to change.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is a time of introspection, prayer and fasting in the Muslim religion.

Ramadan ends on the evening of Sunday, May 1.