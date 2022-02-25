New Lucas County Sheriff's Office sergeant in corrections division is making history

Sergeant Ali Cheaib was just promoted and is now the highest ranked Muslim in uniform for the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The newest sergeant in the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Ali Cheaib, was promoted from corrections officer to command officer in the Corrections Division.

Sheriff Mike Navarre said the choice was an easy one.

"He got a very strong recommendation from his supervisors, which is always important," Sheriff Navarre said. "So, he'll make the step from the ranks of non-command to supervision."

Sheriff Navarre explained supervision is what keeps the place running efficiently and Cheaib has what it takes to make that transition. He's been with the sheriff's office for nearly 11 years.

Cheaib served as acting sergeant several times over the past couple years, and the sheriff is confident he's the best fit.

Cheaib is also now the highest ranking Muslim within the department.

"It's an amazing feeling just having the most important thing in my life - my religion and my career - just kind of intertwined," Sergeant Cheaib said. "It's an amazing feeling having that be part of my life."

Sheriff Navarre said the department doesn't have a lot of Muslims in uniform, but he's always looking to improve diversity.

He explained having a workforce that mirrors the community goes a long way.

"When you're responding to calls in neighborhoods, I think that the community likes and expects a law enforcement response from someone that looks like them," Sheriff Navarre said.

Cheaib said holding this position is a true honor and dedicated the promotion to his mother.

"It also kind of inspires me to be a role model, how to carry myself and to be a better person as well," he explained. "Just work hard every day and see how far this job takes me."

Sheriff Navarre said Cheaib embodies the skills and characteristics the department looks for in a true leader.