An interview with Santa on Christmas Eve

Santa answered some of the questions he hears the most ahead of his busiest day of the year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Santa has packed up his sleigh and is starting to deliver presents around the world.

But before he got to work, WTOL sat down with Santa to ask him all the hard questions before Christmas.

The first question: how have kids been doing this year around the world, since they've been spending a lot more time at home?

"They've been absolutely fantastic this year, they have been troopers through this whole thing and next year is going to be much better, much better for all of us," Santa said.

So, what is Christmas Eve like for Santa as he gets ready to make deliveries?

"Tonight we are getting all of the toys for all the good little girls and boys loaded on the sleigh so I can start making those rounds at exactly 11:59 tonight. I've got a lot of places to cover in a little bit of time!" Santa said.

There are a couple of questions Santa hears a lot when he reads his letters, here are the answers so many of you want to know!

"What's your favorite cookie? And of course, my cookie is: all of them! Look at me, I'm a big guy! I don't discriminate what cookie is being made," Santa said. "Then the other question is, who's your favorite reindeer? They are all my favorite reindeer. I can't pick one, they all are great, they all serve a purpose and they all do a very good job."

His other biggest secret?