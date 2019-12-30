TOLEDO, Ohio — Eleven crashes claimed 12 lives during the 2018-2019 New Year's holiday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Data from last year's holiday shows seven of those crashes involved impaired drivers. The patrol made 458 OVI arrests over New Year's weekend.

"There are many options to get home safely," said Governor Mike DeWine. "Planning ahead before you go out is not only the smart thing to do, it's the right thing to do."

Several area organizations are working to reduce and prevent impaired driving deaths as people ring in 2020.

If you're celebrating in Toledo, ABCO Services is offering a free tow for your car and a ride for you on New Year's Eve. You can all 419-536-6123 for that free service. A driver will deliver you and your car to a location within 10 miles of your pickup in Toledo. The house for this service are 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve and Day.

In Wood County, you can get in touch with Safe Communities of Wood County. Volunteers are standing by to pick you up and take you home. The free ride service runs from 11 p.m. to around 4 a.m. on New Year's Eve and Day. Call 419 823 7765 for a ride. This is a ride for you and does not include a tow for your car.

In Hancock County, Findlay Safe Ride Home is staging its Services on Crawford. They're offering free tows starting at 9 p.m. and running until around 4 a.m. Call 419-424-1733 to arrange a tow. This service is only offered within Hancock County.

A spokesperson from the American Automobile Association (AAA) says it's important to plan ahead. AAA advises you should make a plan to get home before you start drinking and your judgment becomes impaired.

The OSHP agrees.

"We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio's OVI laws," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Richard S. Fambro. "We can't fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe. You can help us save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver."