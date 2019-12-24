BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The holidays are usually spent with friends and family, meaning there are more people on the roads. That's why the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is warning people to drive safely and to stay alert.

According to AAA, millions of people will travel over the next three days. Most of them will be driving.

"With the increased traffic, make sure you do take your time. Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get up because of the increased traffic," OSHP Assistant Post Commander, Sergeant Shawn Fosgate said.

More people on the road means a higher probability of distracted driving. During Thanksgiving weekend alone, OSHP issued almost 90 distracted driving violations.

Sergeant Fosgate said that troopers will be keeping a close eye on distracted driving and will take action when necessary. And, it's not just texting; that also includes using Instagram and Snapchat while driving.

OSHP is also reminding drivers of its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: campaign and will enforce OVI violations.

"Looking for marked lanes, things like that, that a driver that might be impaired would happen to create and then we'll stop and make that contact with them," Fosgate said.

Fosgate also asks that if you see any officers on the side of the road, to slow down and move over to keep them safe.

