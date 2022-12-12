How successful was this year's Gift of Joy toy drive?

The toy drive is in its sixth year and the Lucas County Children Services says the community truly outdid itself this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Last week's Gift of Joy downtown gift drop was a huge success, as once again, hundreds of people from the community came out to WTOL 11 to donate thousands of toys for kids in the community.

Leaders at Lucas County Children Services said this year might be one for the record books.

The final count won't arrive until January, but LCCS Director of Communications Julie Malkin said she's all but certain that last year's numbers have been exceeded and has a gut feeling that a new record has been set.

All of the toys will be going to children who have been abused or neglected.

Malkin said LCCS has well over 1000 kids in its care who come from backgrounds where a Christmas present hasn't always been guaranteed.

Through community efforts at WTOL 11's toy drop last week, those kids' holiday seasons are now a little brighter. Malkin said in previous years they would get maybe 10 to 15 bikes. This year, they have 75 bikes, with more expected to come.

For those who missed out and still want to help, LCCS is still accepting toys until the drive ends on Dec. 16. Malkin said toys for infants to five-year-olds are especially needed in these last days.