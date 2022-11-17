WTOL 11 Gift of Joy to bring cheer to children served by Lucas County Children Services

You can participate and help bring joy to a child by donating a new and unwrapped toy or gift. Gift collection begins Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 Gift of Joy sponsored by PNC is kicking off this holiday season to benefit Toledo-area children who are in special need of holiday cheer.

The drive provides gifts for children living in foster care, with relatives or with their families under Lucas County Children Services supervision.

You can participate and help bring joy to a child by donating a new and unwrapped toy or gift. Gift collection begins Friday and runs through Dec 16.

The drive provides gifts for children from birth to age 18. While we are seeking gifts for all age groups, the agency particularly needs gifts for children of all ethnic groups who are newborn to 3 years old, and gift cards for teenagers.

Drop-off locations for gifts:

WTOL-TV, 730 N. Summit St., Toledo

Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo

Woodcraft, 5311 Airport Hwy., Toledo

Toledo Auto Care, 4544 Monroe St., Toledo

Toledo Auto Care, 5329 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo

B&L Whitehouse Auto Care, 10829 Logan St., Whitehouse

Burger King, 7447 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Burger King, 802 Front St., Toledo

Burger King, 5871 Monroe St., Sylvania

Burger King, 33 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 1110 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 2966 Navarre Ave., Oregon

Burger King, 1940 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 1856 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 4010 Monroe St., Toledo

Burger King, 902 Phillips Ave., Toledo

Burger King, 10796 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

Burger King, 43551 6630 Airport Hwy., Holland

Burger King, 4870 Monroe St., Toledo

Burger King, 910 Western Ave., Toledo

Burger King, 713 Conant St., Maumee

Burger King, 1441 Secor Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 7370 Secor Rd., Lambertville, Mich.

Burger King, 1535 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo

Burger King, 3812 Woodville Rd., Northwood

Yark Ford, 5555 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Yark BMW, 7600 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Yark Chevrolet, 26997 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg

Barnes & Noble Booksellers at 4940 Monroe Street in Toledo has again selected LCCS as the recipient of its 2021 holiday book donation campaign, which encourages customers to purchase books to be donated to the gift drive.

Give online with Click it, Ship it, Gift it

With Click It, Ship It, Gift It, you can shop online and ship a gift directly to WTOL 11 studios, and we'll help Lucas County Children Services gift it to a child.

Please donate by Dec. 16 to get your gift into the hands of a child.

To Click It, Ship It, Gift It, while you're shopping online, select a gift you'd like a child to have and use the WTOL 11 address for shipping:

WTOL 11

attn: PNC GIFT OF JOY

730 N. Summit St.

Toledo, Ohio 43604