Volunteers train ahead of first Honor Flight since pandemic began

'Guardians' spent several hours on Sunday preparing for the trip to Washington D.C., where they will escort veterans on their tour of the nation's war memorials.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The countdown is on to the first Honor Flight since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We're just really happy to be flying, because it's been more than two years since we have, because of the pandemic," said Flag City Honor Flight president Bob Weinberg. "We're doing three flights this year instead of our normal two. We're trying to catch up a bit."

Organizers are training the "Guardians", the volunteers who will escort the veterans on their journey to D.C., where they'll observe monuments such as the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War memorials, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Volunteers say it's just their way of showing gratitude.

"It's our opportunity to say to them 'thank you.' Thank you for what you've done, what you're sacrificing to your family has done for us as well," said Guardian-in-training Dallas Sterling.

One volunteer is doing this to help her father, a Korean and Vietnam war veteran.

"I think it's pretty exciting because the army has been a pretty big part of his life, a huge part. It's an honor," said volunteer Karin Day.

Weinberg calls it a life changing experience.

"It's an emotional day for everyone involved. I've been on a lot of flights and it still gets emotional," said Weinberg. "It's so important to see what the veteran does. How he reacts to the day, how he opens up during the day. It's very rewarding for everyone."

WTOL's Dan Cummins will be traveling with Flag City Honor Flight on all three trips this year. We'll hear from him, live in D.C. all day Tuesday.