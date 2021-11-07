Flag City Honor Flight celebrates 10th anniversary

The Findlay chapter of Honor Flight has flown over 1,200 veterans to Washington D.C. since starting in 2010.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Though it's only been around for 10 years, it's touched the lives of over 1,000 local veterans. Flag City Honor Flight is celebrating a decade of bringing veterans to our nation's capital to see the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Dick Robinette is just one of over 1200 veterans who have been able to visit the memorials thanks to Flag City Honor Flight.

"They don't know what they're missing," he said of other veterans who have not gone yet. "It was just great."

The 96-year-old Navy vet served during World War II and has a Purple Heart. He took the flight to the capitol in 2012 and says it's something every vet deserves.

"Well I just can't put it into words," he added. "It means so much to us."

Deb Wickerham started Flag City Honor Flight in 2010 after seeing a need here locally. She says she still remembers the first flight and the effect it had on the veterans, stressing you could see it in their eyes.

"We had an Italian army soldier come up to one of my veterans and say you saved my family," she remembered, "Can I have my picture with you? Because he was a World War II soldier who liberated Rome. It's those things that they remember."

Current president Bob Weinberg says they have two flights and two bus trips a year. And the veterans feel like they're young soldiers again when they take the trip.

"It also touches the family because a lot of the veterans don't talk about their experiences during the war during any stage," he said, "whether it's World War II, Korea or Vietnam and this tends to open them up to conversations."

COVID-19 certainly set the organization back a bit. World War II veterans are still taking priority but Flag City Honor Flight is determined to make sure every eligible veteran gets one more tour with honor.

They hope to resume flights and buses next year. If you or a loved one are interested in going, or you'd like to sponsor or volunteer, reach out to Flag City Honor Flight at (419) -210-5382 or info@flagcityhonorflight.org.